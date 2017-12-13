BBC Sport - Moeen Ali reflects on his Birmingham upbringing
'Cricket changed my life' - Moeen reflects on his Birmingham upbringing
- From the section Get Inspired
England all-rounder Moeen Ali visits his hometown in Sparkhill, Birmingham to reflect on his younger days and how street cricket helped him tackle his confidence.
Some pictures courtesy of ECB's Moeen Ali documentary
