Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Scotland striker Jane Ross, who scored the winning goal that earned the national team a place in the World Cup for the first time, joined a girls' training session at Port Glasgow in 2017.

The event was part of a scheme for players in the national team to visit 28 football centres across the six Scottish Football Association regions and encourage more girls to play the game.

You can find out about sessions near you, here.

And to learn more about getting into football across the UK, check out our Get Inspired guide.

