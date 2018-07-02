BBC Sport - Wimbledon: Kristyna Pliskova's guide to serving

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova

Tennis star Kristyna Pliskova, known for her love of an ace, gives a serving masterclass to BBC Newsbeat's Simon Mundie.

If you want to find out how to get into tennis, have a look at our Get Inspired guide.

