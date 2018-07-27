BBC Sport - Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont's story - and a smoothie - in 80 seconds
Ultra-cyclist's story - and smoothie - in 80 seconds
- From the section Get Inspired
Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont, who holds the round-the-world cycling record - 18,000 miles in 79 days - tells us about his inspiration and nutrition, whilst making a smoothie at the same time!
