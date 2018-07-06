Get Inspired: How to get into lacrosse

How do I start?

Find your nearest lacrosse club in England,Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is it?

There are two opposing teams, with 10-a-side for men and 12-a-side for women.

Players use their lacrosse stick, which has a triangular shaped loose netting on the end, to try and get a rubber ball into the goal. The netting is known as the 'pocket' and can be used to pass the ball and shoot. The team with the most goals win.

Men's lacrosse is full-contact whereas the women's game is limited-contact.

For the full rules visit the English Lacrosse website.

Is it for me?

Lacrosse is a fast sport which will help improve your fitness, but there are many variations of the game which cater for different levels and abilities.

What to expect when I start

You will need a lacrosse stick, ball and the padded protection to start playing - but don't worry, clubs will have these for you to use when you first start - just get yourself along to your first session.

Lacrosse is a great workout - non-stop running on a football-sized field is enough to get anyone's blood pumping - you could burn up to 533 calories an hour.

- non-stop running on a football-sized field is enough to get anyone's blood pumping - you could You will also work your arm, core and leg muscles , whilst improving your agility by sprinting in short bursts.

, whilst by sprinting in short bursts. Lacrosse is very sociable with players and teams known for socialising off the field.

with players and teams known for socialising off the field. Also known as indoor lacrosse, Box Lacrosse is a six-a-side version of the game usually played on a covered ice rink or roller arena similar to ice hockey.

is a six-a-side version of the game usually played on a covered ice rink or roller arena similar to ice hockey. POP Lacrosse is an easy introduction to the game for primary school children . It is a non-contact version of the game using inexpensive plastic sticks, softer balls and pop-up goals.

is an easy introduction to the game for primary school . It is a non-contact version of the game using inexpensive plastic sticks, softer balls and pop-up goals. English Lacrosse also run the Triple Arrow campaign, training camps for girls aged between 10 and 16.

To get you in the mood ...

Media playback is not supported on this device A beginner's guide to lacrosse

Are you inspired to try lacrosse? Or maybe you are a keen enthusiast already? Get in touch and tell us your experience of the activity by tweeting us on @bbcgetinspired, visiting us on Facebook or email us on getinspired@bbc.co.uk.

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.