BBC Sport - BBC School Report: One woman's journey from eating disorder to ironman triathlon

From eating disorder to ironman triathlon

Suffering from mental illness and an eating disorder, Edwina Hartwell was - at her worst - five days from death.

Watch our BBC School Report on her journey to competing in ironman triathlon and how exercise and competition help to keep her illness under control.

To find out more about triathlon, check out our Get Inspired guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

From eating disorder to ironman triathlon

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Video

How Amna is getting more South Asian girls into cricket

Video

Can England's Jade & Nat handle our netball quiz?

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

'Hopefully I'm an ambassador for young people in foster care' - Leon Reid

Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired