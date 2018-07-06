BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: England manager Gareth Southgate's top tips for (five-a-side) cup success
Southgate's top tips for cup success
- From the section Get Inspired
Way back when England winning the World Cup was just a pipe dream, we caught up with Gareth Southgate to find out his top tips for (five-a-side) cup success.
Find out how to get into football with the BBC Get Inspired guide and register your interest for the 2019 FA People's Cup here.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired