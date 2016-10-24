BBC Sport - Children in Need: Max Whitlock asks you to join Pudsey's jumping challenge
Max Whitlock jumps for Pudsey
- From the section Get Inspired
Join Max Whitlock, Pudsey and British Gymnastics in our Jump for Pudsey challenge for Children in Need.
Wednesday, 26 October is the official Jump for Pudsey day so you can join in and celebrate with one of our challenges in our handy booklet find out more here.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired