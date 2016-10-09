2017 World & World ParaAthletics Championships: Last chance to join volunteers programme

GB 400m runner Laviai Nielsen carried Jessica Ennis-Hill's kit at London 2012

Laviai Nielsen has urged those wanting to help at the 2017 World Athletics & ParaAthletics Championships to apply before the 16 October deadline.

The Great Britain 400m runner was kit carrier to Jessica Ennis-Hill during the heptathlon at London 2012.

It is the volunteers who will make the event feel truly special Dina Asher-Smith European 200m champion and London 2012 volunteer

"Volunteering can be amazingly rewarding and to be at the forefront of a global event in the UK will just be awesome," said the 20-year-old.

"If I wasn't hoping to be competing, I would do it again."

Following the registration stage where more than 24,000 expressed an interest, those wanting to formally apply have until midnight on Sunday, 16 October to complete the full application form.

Selection centres will commence before the end of 2016, with successful 'Runners' confirmed in early 2017.

Reflecting on her time volunteering at the 2012 Olympics, Nielsen said: "Just being on the track a few paces behind Jess as she prepared for her race was simply the most inspiring moment.

"From that point on I wanted it to be me!"

It will be the first time that the two championships will be taking place in the same city in the same year.

Up to 4,000 volunteers will be needed to deliver the events in the stadium, Olympic Park and across London.

European 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith was also a kit carrier at the 2012 London Olympics.

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith: Cross country musician?

"I would say to everyone they should get involved as it will be one of the most amazing experiences of your life," she said.

"The athletes at London 2017 will produce incredible moments which will last a lifetime.

"But it is the volunteers who will make the event feel truly special."

Richard Whitehead, the reigning Paralympic, world and European T42 200m champion said: "In 2012, the Games Makers were instrumental in creating the incredible atmosphere at the Paralympic Games.

"I am both grateful to and passionate about supporting the volunteer programme."

Dina Asher-Smith was pictured alongside volunteer 'runner' Alison Jones for the campaign's launch

Volunteers will be required in a range of roles during the 20 days of the events, including transport, way-finding, meet and greet, and accreditation.

"Hundreds of thousands of people will come from all over the world to the British capital next summer for the championships and the 'runners' will be a key part of their experience," said IAAF president Lord Coe.