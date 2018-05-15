BBC Sport - Great Manchester Run: 'If I didn't run I don't think I'd be here'

'If I didn't run I don't think I'd be here'

Diane Dargan credits running for helping her lose weight, deal with depression and anxiety and making her feel proud about herself.

She was speaking in the build up to the 2016 Great Manchester Run - and you can watch the 2018 Great Manchester Run on BBC Two at 12:30 BST this Sunday, 20 May.

Feeling inspired? There are events for all abilities so use this handy guide to find the best one for you.

