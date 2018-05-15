BBC Sport - Get Inspired: 'I want to become a professional show jumper'

Horse riding changed my life - Kai

Kai was forced to leave school because of his ADHD.

This is his story of how he has used horse riding to change his life for the better.

With the help of a charity, Kai has started his journey towards his dream of being a professional show jumper.

If you want to find out more about horse riding then have a look at our guide.

If you want to see how Kai has been doing click here.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Horse riding changed my life - Kai

Video

Rugby players tackling mental health issues

Video

How rock climbing helped Jake cope

Video

How Amna is getting more South Asian girls into cricket

Video

Sunday's FA People's Cup finals - relive the best bits

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Gym fan, 100, says 'age is just a number'

  • From the section News
Video

Great goals & skills from Saturday's FA People's Cup finals

Video

Push the boat out and get into sailing

Video

All Stars Cricket - getting kids into the sport

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Can England's Jade & Nat handle our netball quiz?

Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired