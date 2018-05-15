BBC Sport - Get Inspired: 'I want to become a professional show jumper'
Horse riding changed my life - Kai
- From the section Get Inspired
Kai was forced to leave school because of his ADHD.
This is his story of how he has used horse riding to change his life for the better.
With the help of a charity, Kai has started his journey towards his dream of being a professional show jumper.
If you want to find out more about horse riding then have a look at our guide.
If you want to see how Kai has been doing click here.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired