Get Inspired: How to get into roller derby

How do I start?

Find your local roller derby team by using the United Kingdom Roller Derby Association (UKRDA) club finder.

What is it?

Two teams of 14 skaters, four 'blockers,' a 'jammer' who tries to go past them, 'full body slams' and 'hip-checks' - Roller derby can look like havoc on the track, but the rules are pretty simple to understand. Just watch this ...

Is it for me?

Roller derby is a great way to get fit and make new friends. The sport prides itself on being inclusive so no matter your size, shape or ability you can play. Can't skate? Don't worry, clubs will teach you. There are men's, women's and junior roller derby teams.

What to expect when I start?

Lots of clubs offer low-cost sessions with equipment hire for beginners.

with for beginners. Roller derby puts a strong emphasis on having fun - each skater will adopt their own tongue-in-cheek or pun based name.

There's a lot of skating in short bursts so you'll get a good cardio workout and improve your balance , whilst learning about teamwork .

and improve your , whilst learning about . Roller derby also works your core and leg muscles.

Junior roller derby is mixed gender, and there are levels of game play that start with absolutely no contact up to more impact. Contact UKRDA. for your local club.

for your local club. There's a whole team behind putting on a successful roller derby game. Between 12 and 15 Non-skating Officials keep track of the score, time and penalties. Seven Referees, also known as 'team zebra', are on skates and keep the game fair, consistent and safe - contact your local club to find out how you can get involved.

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.