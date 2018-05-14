BBC Sport - Get Inspired: On Time to Talk Day, meet Jake McManus
How rock climbing helped Jake cope
Jake McManus was so depressed he gave himself 365 days to live, but then he discovered rock climbing and in his darkest hours he found a way to use it to help him find a way of coping.
Jake has also set up a website called Climb Out which is specifically designed to help others who are going through similar experiences to his own.
This is his story.
