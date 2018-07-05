BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray's tennis tips for the perfect volley

Jamie Murray's perfect volley tips

British doubles star Jamie Murray gives us a demonstration on how to volley properly in a game of tennis.

Keep your racquet up, watch the ball and, most importantly, listen to Jamie!

Put Jamie's words of wisdom to use - whether you are a novice or a lapsed player, take a look at our guide to getting into tennis to find a court and practise your volley.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Jamie Murray's perfect volley tips

Video

How Lucy Bryden is helping tennis grow in East Lothian

Video

Judy Murray's tennis games for kids

Video

Andy Murray's backhand tips

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Video

Get active this summer at GoFest!

Video

Swapping the Welsh Valleys for Canadian ice hockey

  • From the section Wales
Video

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova

Video

#WeekendWorkout with Team GB

Video

How Amna is getting more South Asian girls into cricket

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club logo

Trampoline Sessions
World masters champion being held

Judo

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired