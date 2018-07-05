BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray's tennis tips for the perfect volley
Jamie Murray's perfect volley tips
- From the section Get Inspired
British doubles star Jamie Murray gives us a demonstration on how to volley properly in a game of tennis.
Keep your racquet up, watch the ball and, most importantly, listen to Jamie!
Put Jamie's words of wisdom to use - whether you are a novice or a lapsed player, take a look at our guide to getting into tennis to find a court and practise your volley.
