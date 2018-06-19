BBC Sport - Andy Murray: Former world tennis number one give his three backhand tips

Andy Murray's backhand tips

Britain's Andy Murray gives his top three tips to help you improve your backhand.

From bending your knees to how to generate spin, this is a great opportunity to learn from the former world number one.

Put Andy's words of wisdom to use - whether you are a novice or a lapsed player, take a look at our guide to getting into tennis to find a court and practise your backhand.

