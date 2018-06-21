Remi's swimming challenge

When Remi was younger she almost drowned in the ocean. Since then she's had nightmares and developed a phobia of the water.

Remi is a young mother who has been dealing with depression. She hadn't been in the water for a long time but she started to see benefits with her depression when she took up running. Then she discovered the Swim Dem Crew Challenge and decided it was time to face her fears.

Use this guide to find a way to get yourself in the pool and into swimming.