Get Inspired: Sport Relief 2016 has something for everyone – sign up now!

Media playback is not supported on this device Sign up for the 2016 Sport Relief Games

Sport Relief is back, from Friday, 18 to Sunday, 20 March 2016, with hundreds of events, across the UK, to suit all abilities.

Whether you're a serious swimmer, have just taken up running, are looking for an excuse to dust off your bike, or just fancy a good walk, taking part in Sport Relief 2016 is a great goal to work towards that's all for a great cause too.

This year, This Girl Can has also teamed up with Sport Relief to get women active and fundraising to help improve the lives of those in need.

Find out about how you they need your sweat patches, red faces and generous jiggles here.

Read on to find how you can walk, run, swim or cycle yourself proud this Sport Relief and sign up to take part in the Games.

Walk/Run the Sport Relief Mile

There are hundreds of events across the UK, with distances to suit all abilities, and how you take part is up to you. You can choose:

1 mile: a fun, family-friendly event for people of all fitness levels. Whether you run it, walk it, jog it or even skip it, you're sure to enjoy it.

3 miles: about an hour's walk or a 30-minute jog, it's ideal if you're up for more of a challenge, either on your own or with friends and family.

6 miles: a great challenge for the more serious runners out there but still achievable for novices who really want to push themselves.

Sign up now to the Sport Relief Mile.

Take a look at the Get Inspired guides to walking and running to find hints and tips about how to start. Have a look at our guide to mass participation events if you are thinking of making this your first event.

Cycle in a Sport Relief Cycle event

There are family-friendly three-mile cycles in London and five other major UK cities, plus flagship 25 and 50-mile Cycles in London on Sunday, 20 March 2016. You can choose:

3 miles (London, plus regional events): ideal for families, those who are new to cycling or those who've not cycled for a while.

25 miles (London): a great medium-distance cycle for those who are up for a bit of a challenge.

50 miles: (London): definitely one for the more serious cyclists or those willing to really push themselves.

Simply Cycle: Do whatever distance or route wherever and whenever suits you, either on your own or with friends and family.

Sign up now to the Sport Relief Cycle.

If you are feeling a little rusty, use the Get Inspired guide to cycling get you on your bike again.

Take part in the Swimathon for Sport Relief

There will be over 600 participating pools, across the UK, where you can dive in and take on one of our three challenging distances, either individually or as a team. You can choose:

1.5K: 60 lengths of a 25-metre pool, this is a great target for the novice swimmer to work their way towards.

2.5K: 100 lengths of a 25-metre pool, this is perfect is you're looking to go to great lengths.

5K: 200 lengths of a 25-metre pool, this is our longest distance and a great challenge for the serious swimmers out there.

SimplySwim: If you are unable to take part in Swimathon over the event weekend, SimplySwim between Wednesday 9th and Sunday 20th March, whenever and wherever suits you.

Sign up now to the Sport Relief Swimathon.

Sound like a good reason to get into swimming? Take a look at this handy guide to get you started.

Media playback is not supported on this device Do yourself #proud with Sport Relief

Media playback is not supported on this device Get Inspired for Sport Relief

There's so much to look forward to this Sport Relief, including incredible celebrity challenges, a fantastic Night of TV on Friday 18th March and the return of Clash of the Titans. Make sure you're part of it! Find out more.