Get Inspired: How to get into roller sports

If you want to travel faster, make your commute to work more exciting, keep active or just have fun with your friends, roller sports are definitely the option for you!

Skateboarding, roller skating and scooting all have one thing in common - they work by building up your strength and using your own power and agility to create momentum, so you can control your speed, let loose on the wheels and burn a lot of calories.

The British Roller Sports Federation includes information and links to all the major roller sports governing bodies in the UK, so you can decide which to try out first.

Roller skating

Roller discos combine the arts of dance and roller skating

If you find traditional forms of cardio exercise boring or unappealing, then give roller skating a go! It's a great, low-impact exercise for joints, will definitely boost your mood and it can be aerobically as good for you as jogging or cycling.

Local leisure centres around the UK often offer inclusive sessions for those with both mental and physical disabilities.

Visit the Association of Artistic Roller Skating to find a local club that caters for your needs, and get skating!

Inline skating

An unsuccessful bid was made to make inline skating an Olympic Sport ahead of the 2020 Olympics

Did you know? A 2009 report found that over 11 million people regularly used a skateboard around the world - making the industry worth nearly $5 billion.

Inline skating or rollerblading is a great way of strengthening your leg muscles as it requires a high level of stability, balancing on small wheels arranged in a straight line.

This 'in line' design allows for greater speed and manoeuvrability than roller skating and you can burn up to 360 calories an hour without even realising it!

If you're already a keen skater and want to take the sport further, The Federation of Inline Speed Skating has a useful club finder where you can find somewhere to practise your technique with like-minded people.

Skateboarding

Media playback is not supported on this device Longboarding women - it's not about boys

Improving coordination, balance, endurance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.

Learning exciting tricks and flips requires patience and perseverance, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great sense of personal achievement.

Skate Board England has all the information to get started, or get back into skateboarding. If you live north of the border, you can meet like-minded people through Skateboard Scotland, membership is free!

If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.

Roller derby

Media playback is not supported on this device A fun and easy way to understand the rules of Roller Derby

If you aren't sure what roller derby is, check out the video above.

One thing is for sure, it is seriously fast, furious and full of action, so if you're steady on your skates and want a great all-round workout, find a member league near you today!

For a break down on how to play, visit the UK Roller Derby Association..

Scooter

Brit Jamie Addison is something of a scooter prodigy - pictured here aged 11

Scooters come in shapes and sizes for all ages and abilities and can be used for commuting, family fun or competing in extreme sports.

Recreational scooter riding can help to tone most muscle groups including the stomach, back, buttocks, thighs and calves as well as increasing your overall fitness.

If you want to take it to the next level and compete by performing tricks such as rotations, jumps, wheel grabs and flips, finding your local skate park via Scoot GB is a great way to get started.

Coaching and volunteering

Teaching roller skating is a perfect way to brush up on your own technique

Whether you have been a competitor in the past or just have a keen interest in developing talent, the British Roller Sports Federation provides all the information you need about coaching opportunities. You can also try Sports Coach UK for more ideas.

If you want to get involved but are not too sure about participating yourself, use your skills to help a local club - Volunteer Scotland,Join In UK,Sport Wales,Sport England and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland have information about volunteering opportunities near you.

What's next?

1. Find your local club via the national governing bodies in the links above.

