Get Inspired: The 6 Music Cycling Challenge

Radio 6 Music are getting back on the road again and they need your KMs to complete the challenge of cycling a huge 6 million kilometres.

By helping them go the distance you can earn an individual milestone badge at 100kms. 6 Music will also be keeping tabs on those of you rocketing to the top or choosing to relax at the bottom of the leader boards on air, so tune in.

Keep up to speed with presenters Shaun Keaveny and Gideon Coe who will be cycling alongside you. Be inspired, challenge yourself, get those cadences and kilometres up, and ride with BBC Radio 6 Music.

Inspired to take up cycling? Whether you are thinking of commuting or taking on a challenge like this one, our guide to getting into cycling can help you get started.