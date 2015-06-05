BBC Sport - Honest About Exercise: Lucy Rose

Honest About Exercise: Lucy Rose

Get Inspired has asked some familiar faces to tell us - honestly - how mindful they really are about their fitness, and how they fit exercise into their day.

Often found having a kickabout with her dog in the park, Lucy is next under the #HonestAboutExercise spotlight.

The singer-songwriter talks about keeping fit without going to the gym or playing sports.

To see who else is being #HonestAboutExercise find us on Facebook and Twitter. Inspire others. Share your story too.

