Time for girls to claim back sport

Can young women reclaim back sport as their own?

Three top sport stars have answered a range of questions about tackling some of the perceived barriers to participation in physical activity.

From gym kit to changing rooms, and from body image to getting sweaty - the discussion was open and honest.

Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle MBE, Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley, and International footballer Gemma Fay talked frankly about what it takes to be a women in sport.

The Girls Get Inspired Q&A was broadcast live on the BBC website on 19 March 2015.

Here are some of the sport stars' tips for getting the sports bug.

Take inspiration from others

Gemma: "I was in the pool when Hannah won her medal! Just the buzz about Glasgow and the buzz about London - it's the inspiration I get from other athletes."

Beth: "I had a big injury when I was 12 years old and it was later found out that it could have been career-threatening.

"Paula Radcliffe and Kelly Holmes had big injuries throughout their careers but they still managed to go on to achieve their dreams.

"They really inspired me."

Believe in yourself

Hannah: "My dad printed out a picture of Kaitlin Sandeno and Katie Hoff and he put at the bottom: 'One day you can beat these girls'.

"Everybody's human, everybody's beatable. But to get in and train takes that extra bit of courage - just to be a bit different.

"And ever since I've been younger, I've been a little bit different. I quite like to think I'm a bit quirky - but in a good way!"

Gemma: "Throughout my career people have always said: 'Aren't you awfully small for a goalkeeper?'

"When people continue to say that all the time, and coaches comment on it, and other people comment on it, it's hard not to let that wear you down and affect your self belief.

"But my response is that I'm sitting here and I'm the most capped player in Britain and I've done it despite the fact I'm small.

"I focus on what I'm good at.

"It's having that mental belief and being able to block out people who don't think you can."

Be proud of how you look

Beth: "I grew up in gymnastics and from the age of 13 or 14 I was on the international scene.

"Growing up on TV when you're wearing a leotard there's not a lot of places to hide!

"So my body was changing, and when I was about 12 or 13 I had developed a lot quicker than the rest of my team mates, but compared to my school mates I hadn't.

"[My coach told me) it doesn't matter - every child develops in a different way and at a different way. She taught me to be proud of myself."

Hannah: "It's hard sometimes to hide away from opinions, but it's a matter of building your self confidence and realising that everybody is different.

"Don't ever be afraid or feel you have to hide."

Gemma: "When I was at school no-one went for a shower in PE. Everybody just emptied cans of deodorant over themselves.

"It was only when I went into a team environment, where we weren't allowed to leave until we'd showered because it was unhygienic, and it's quite an intimidating environment.

"I wish I could go back now and put an arm around my 13 or 14-year-old self and say: You know, it's fine. Everybody's got these bits, nobody's looking at you, everybody's thinking the same thing!"

Find the power of sport

Gemma: "I was bullied at school and that was quite a traumatic experience for me.

"But this is the beauty of sport and the people in sport, because it really helped me.

"I would hide out in the PE department and when I wasn't there I would go and hang out with my football team.

"It was a haven for me. Because when I was there I was safe.

"Eventually I talked to one of my teachers and one of the parents of a girl on my team and they managed to help me get over it.

"So I can say at that stage of my life, sport really saved me."

Focus on what you've achieved

Beth: "There was quite a high profile case about a year ago when I did a Q&A on twitter.

"It got bombarded - not really questions relating to my sport. It turned into my appearance.

"It's difficult to cope with, but I've learned that for every one or two comments about my appearance, there's another 99 that say: you've achieved amazing things."

Hannah: "You're going to get things that are going to scare you in life or be big and daunting, but have a smile on your face and stand up and be proud of yourself."

Involve your friends

Beth: "Instead of hanging out with your friends at home or shopping - take it to the gym.

"I go to a Zumba class during the day when most people my age are at work, so it's an older ladies' class.

"It's brilliant, I get all the gossip and I have a right laugh!

"Just having that camaraderie, that banter with friends

"Go and hang out with friends - just in a different way."

Hannah: "When you've got a group of friends to start something new, it really builds that positive reinforcement.

"It's great because you can do a physical activity and still chat to your friends about it."

Learn how to enjoy it!

Hannah: "There was one athlete who stood out when I was growing up, when I used to watch the Olympics with my dad, and that was Misty Hymen.

"She was the only person in the final who had a big smile on her face and looked like she wanted to be there.

"And from that, I've always taken that attitude."

Gemma: "Sport, physical activity - we say these words but it's just going out and letting your body feel what it's like to get sweaty, to feel that rush of endorphins.

"It might be hard for the first 20 minutes, but the next few minutes afterwards it's amazing.

"You feel so good about yourself.

"It's just daring yourself to do that."