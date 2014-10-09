How to identify a Get Inspired Unsung Hero

Media playback is not supported on this device GI Unsung Norwich

Coaching, marshalling, looking after the administration, washing the kit, making the sandwiches, driving the team to playoffs...without the thousands of heroes that give up their time, local sports clubs wouldn't exist.

Do you someone who volunteers their time to help grassroots activities in your area? Isn't about time you gave them the recognition they deserve?

Call for Unsung Heroes in Scotland

Former Scotland hockey international Jackie Douglas moved from Dunoon to Kincraig in the Highlands and when her sons started playing shinty in neighbouring village Kingussie she decided to revive the Kincraig shinty tradition and started a team. Just one example of the local Unsung Heroes that deserve your nomination.

Get Inspired in East Yorkshire

Last year's Yorkshire champion, basketball coach Neil Kelsey, believes winning the award for his region has opened several doors for his sport and has attracted more players and more children to take up the game.

Seeking Unsung Heroes in Wales

Nominate your BBC Cymru Wales Sports Unsung Hero to find a very special person giving up their time behind the scenes.

A surprise visit in the South West

The girls from the Minehead Barabrians rugby club in Somerset received a surprise visit from ex-member, and World Cup champion, Danielle Waterman.

Eilidh Child seeks Unsung Hero in Scotland

World, European and Commonwealth Games medallist Eilidh Child launches the search for the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero as part of Sports Personality of the Year.

Nominate your Unsung Hero

Do you know someone who inspires people to get involved in playing sport in their community?Complete this form by Monday 20 October to nominate your local Unsung Hero.

There is a continuing need for more unsung heroes in sport in the UK. If you have been inspired by this and want to get involved in helping grassroots sport in your community, visit the Get Inspired guide to volunteering, there is also a dedicated page for coaching.