Sports Personality: Nominate your 2014 Unsung Hero

Media playback is not supported on this device Basketball duo named unsung heroes

Do you know someone who inspires people to get involved in playing sport in their community?

It could be a person who gives up their time to encourage others to take part in sport, or someone who is helping to unearth a champion of the future, or maybe they are the ones who keep a local team or club going.

The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award has been running since 2003, and recognises the remarkable achievements of people throughout the UK. To help you identify an unsung hero in your community, meet a selection of previous winners.

Media playback is not supported on this device Panel choose Unsung Hero winner

The nomination period for the 2014 Awards is now open. Put forward someone you know or work with now by completing this nomination form. Residents in Wales should read this page, or this page in the Welsh language. You can also read this page in Gaelic.

Panels will meet in each of the BBC's 15 Nations picking one winner from each Nation. The overall winner will be selected from those 15 and will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme in December. Take a look at the video to find out more about the selection process.

See the 2014 Get Inspired Unsung Hero Awards terms and conditions to find out everything you need to know. The closing date for applications is 23:59 on Monday 20th October.

You can also call 0845 308 8000 to request that a nomination form is posted to you. Calls cost up to 5p/min from most landlines (an additional connection fee may also apply). Calls from mobiles may cost considerably more. Please note that the last day we will dispatch posted nomination forms will be Friday 17th October.

Please note that we welcome nominations from previous years that were unsuccessful. So if you would like to send in a nomination for the same person again please just fill in the 2014 nomination form.

There is a continuing need for more unsung heroes in sport in the UK. If you have been inspired by this and want to get involved in helping grassroots sport in your community, visit the Get Inspired guide to volunteering, there is also a dedicated page for coaching.