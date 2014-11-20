Bill Marlow wins BBC Cymru Wales' Sports Unsung Hero 2014

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Cymru Wales' Sports Unsung Hero 2014 unveiled

Bill Marlow has been named as the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Unsung Hero 2014 for his work with Mid Wales Orienteering Club.

The former teacher from Newtown has been involved with the club for 24 years and organises, promotes and plans orienteering events for members and 42 local schools.

Last year 1,200 pupils took part in activities he arranged.

"I had no idea I'd won but it's awesome, it really is," said Marlow.

"It's just lovely for this lesser known sport and our club be recognised like this.

"I love orienteering and want others to enjoy it."

BBC Cymru Wales Sport Unsung Hero winners: 2014: Bill Marlow 2013: Paul Scarfi 2012: Arthur Wood 2011: Gareth Wyn Hughes 2010: Lisa Jones 2009: Arthur Jones 2008: Cliff Williams 2007: Andrew Grey 2006: Mandy Keating 2005: Mary Lewis 2004: Chris Despres 2003: Nobby Woodcock

Now in its 11th year, the BBC Sports Unsung Hero Award aims to recognise and reward outstanding contributions by individuals at the grassroots level of local sport, who give up their time on a voluntary basis.

After appearing at the Wales Sport Awards on December 8, Bill will go on to represent Wales at the UK BBC Sports Personality of the Year event in Glasgow on Sunday 14 December.

Established in 1989, Mid Wales Orienteering Club provides access to orienteering to people of all ages and levels of ability.

Bill helps to provide events and activities throughout the year in areas of North Ceredigion and Powys.

Chair of the club, Gabriella Walsh, says Bill deserved to win the award.

"He's one of those people who work hard behind the scenes, giving hours and hours of his time voluntarily," she said.

"Bill has put in so much effort over the years and done so many different roles at the club.

"Orienteering wouldn't work without a team, but Bill has been at the forefront of developing the club and has successfully applied for a number of grants that have been essential to the provision of orienteering opportunities."

Geoff Williams, Head of Sport, BBC Wales said: "Bill is an inspirational example of how individuals can, through sport and physical activity, change and influence people's lives for the better."

There is a continuing need for more unsung heroes in sport in the UK. If you have been inspired by this and want to get involved in helping grassroots sport in your community, visit the Get Inspired guide to volunteering, there is also a dedicated page for coaching.