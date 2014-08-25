BBC Sport - Scotland's all ability cycle centre
Scotland's all ability cycle centre
BBC Get Inspired visited the Highland Cycle Ability Centre.
The facility in Cantray, near Inverness, opened in May 2013 and aims to give everyone a safe and enjoyable place to come and ride a bicycle.
