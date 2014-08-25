BBC Sport - Scotland's all ability cycle centre

Scotland's all ability cycle centre

BBC Get Inspired visited the Highland Cycle Ability Centre.

The facility in Cantray, near Inverness, opened in May 2013 and aims to give everyone a safe and enjoyable place to come and ride a bicycle.

For more information about cycling have a look at Get Inspired's dedicated page on the sport.

Top videos

Video

Scotland's all ability cycle centre

Video

Watch Robson-Kanu's incredible Euro 2016 goal

Video

Neville 'won't be defined' by 'grudge match'

Video

Ireland defeat Afghanistan to level series

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ireland's Balbirnie with superb run-out against Afghanistan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I'd keep your money in your pocket - Giggs on Man Utd job talk

Video

So Man Utd fans... How are you feeling after Spurs loss?

Video

Trump shows media the red card

  • From the section News
Video

'All to play for' in series decider - Porterfield

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Barcelona would be happy to have Pogba - Pique

Video

'Respect! Respect! Respect!' - Mourinho walks out of news conference

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired