Get Inspired: How to get into gymnastics

How do I start?

British,Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.

What is gymnastics?

Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.

Rhythmic involves performing a routine to music whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop round your hands, feet or neck.

Acrobatic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.

Is it for me?

With 15 different types of gymnastic, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.

What to expect when I start?

Gymnastics helps to improve your flexibility, balance and co-ordination as well as boosting concentration.

Gym-fit classes are a great way to combine gymnastics with traditional fitness classes to give you an all-round workout.

Start your kids young and help them learn motor skills with Pre-school classes.

Gymnastics is an inclusive sport and traditional forms can be adapted to include people with a physical or learning disability, sensory impairments or health conditions. Find more information or your nearest class at Disability gymnastics.

To get you in the mood ...

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.