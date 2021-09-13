Last updated on .From the section Get Inspired

Nominate your sporting Unsung Hero for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 award.

Nominations for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Unsung Hero 2021 award are now open, and you can send us your entries here;

We are recognising the best volunteers in sport whose efforts are making a difference to our communities. As we build back from Covid, sports clubs have provided inspiration and are making a change for the better. And we need you to tell us about those people in your area.

How do I nominate?

It's really simple: tell us why your nominee deserves to be our Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero.

Enter online for the Unsung Hero Award, your hero must be 16 or older. To nominate your Unsung Hero you must be over 18, or have consent from someone over 18. Entries can be either video or written submissions.

Welsh language entries can be made through our forms for Arwr Tawel.

You can also enter by downloading a form for English (Word or PDF) or Welsh (Word or PDF) entries and sending it to unsunghero@bbc.co.uk

You can view examples of a written nomination here and video nomination here.

For information about the award, our judging and how we handle your data, read our terms and privacy notice.

When can I enter?

Make your nomination before 23:59 on Sunday, 17 October 2021. We can't accept nominations after this time.

How is the award decided?

Your Unsung Heroes are judged by your BBC nation or region and 15 winners are announced at this stage.

The 12 English winners join the national winners from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales for a final judging panel, of current and former sports stars and people active in sports volunteering.

The winners of the final will be announced live at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards.