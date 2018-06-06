Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018: The search for great volunteers to return

Media playback is not supported on this device Community volunteer wins BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award 2017

Nominations for the 2018 BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award will open on Tuesday, 28 August.

What is the Get Inspired Unsung Hero award?

Football, rugby, swimming, golf, cricket, cycling, tennis, boxing... you get the picture.

As well as these long-established sports, the area of sport and fitness activities in the UK these days encompasses so much more.

And the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award is about celebrating those helping in ALL of those grassroots sports and fitness activities.

So here's to the volunteer fitness instructors who offer classes in your community; the person who spends their free time running the social media accounts for your dance club; and that one steward who turns up every week to cheer on the runners in your weekly 5km run.

Smiling, encouraging, mentoring and lifting spirits - a person who is dedicated to helping others in your community or club.

Picture them experiencing the BBC Sports Personality red carpet and receiving the award live on stage, knowing it was your nomination that got them there, like 2017's winner Denise Larrad:

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero winner for East Midlands Denise Larrad

To register your interest for the 2018 Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award email unsunghero@bbc.co.uk