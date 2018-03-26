Get Inspired: How to get into running

Media playback is not supported on this device 'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

How do I start?

For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.

, Jog Scotland , Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running. You can also find your local athletics club on the British Athletics website - there are more than 1,400 throughout the country.

If you are new to running, or you've not been active for a while, Couch to 5K is a free nine-week running plan especially designed for people who want to work on their fitness levels.

But, is running for me?

Running is for everyone. It is the perfect way to get active - it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.

What to expect when I begin running?

Running helps to get rid of stress hormones, boosts your mood and keeps you fit.

It burns more calories than many mainstream exercise activities. You can do it as little or as often as you like and fit it around your busy schedule.

Follow a training schedule to increase your pace and distance gradually.

If you want to start running but feel nervous about doing it on your own, RunTogether could be the answer.

could be the answer. Or check out parkrun UK , who organise free weekly runs in open spaces including parks, woodlands and beaches.

'Junior parkruns' are held on Sunday mornings for children aged 4-14. Just register for free before your first run.

are held on Sunday mornings for children aged 4-14. Just register for free before your first run. Disability athletes wanting to take part in running events can register online for support to find a local club and coach on the England Athletics website.

To get you in the mood ...

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.

