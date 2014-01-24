BBC Sport - Get Inspired: World champion Eve Muirhead hopes for Sochi GB glory

Muirhead eyes Sochi curling glory

In this month's edition of 'Inspire: The Olympic Journey', Gabby Logan meets Eve Muirhead and talks about her hopes of leading Team GB's women to curling gold in Sochi, which would mirror the success she had with Scotland at the 2013 world championships.

Also on this month's show Katherine Grainger meets John Jackson and the rest of Team GB's bobsleigh team and Steve Cram travels to Norway to meet Andrew Musgrave to talk about his chances in the cross-country skiing event.

There is more information about getting started in the sport of curling on our Get Inspired: curling pages.

