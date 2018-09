No matter what your fitness ability or interest, there is an activity out there for you.

We've created a list of popular activities with helpful tips, links and information to get you started.

Browse our fully-inclusive collection and get inspired to try something new today:

Adventure Sports

Adventure Snow Sports

Adventure Watersports

American Football

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball & Softball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Boccia

Bowls

Boxing

Canoeing

Climbing

Coaching

Cricket

Curling

Cycling

Dance

Darts

Disability Sport

Diving

Dodgeball

Equestrian

Exercise at Home

Fencing

Figure Skating

Football

Gaelic Football

Goalball

Golf

Gymnastics

Handball

Hockey

Horse Riding

Hurling

Ice Hockey

Ice Skating

Korfball

Lacrosse

Luge

Martial Arts

Mass Participation Events

Modern Pentathlon

Motorsport

Netball

Nordic Combined

Orienteering

Petanque

Roller Sports

Rounders

Rowing

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Running

Sailing

Shinty

Shooting

Short-Track Skating

Skeleton

Skiing

Sled Sports

Speed Skating

Squash

Snooker & Pool

Snowboard

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Volunteering

Walking

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Yoga

Want to know about an activity that isn't listed here? Get in touch with us via twitter or email getinspired@bbc.co.uk.