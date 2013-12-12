BBC Sport - GB fighters aim to reclaim status as a leading taekwondo nation

GB fighters set for Grand Prix bow

Great Britain taekwondo fighters hope to put a disappointing World Championships behind them and boost their Rio 2016 Olympic qualification prospects at the inaugural World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester 13-15 December.

Olympic champion Jade Jones and London 2012 bronze medallist Lutalo Muhammad are two of 13 British athletes in action over the three-day event.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope caught up the British contenders in training ahead of the competition.

