Great Britain taekwondo fighters hope to put a disappointing World Championships behind them and boost their Rio 2016 Olympic qualification prospects at the inaugural World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester 13-15 December.
Olympic champion Jade Jones and London 2012 bronze medallist Lutalo Muhammad are two of 13 British athletes in action over the three-day event.
BBC Sport's Nick Hope caught up the British contenders in training ahead of the competition.
