BBC Sport - Arsenal Ladies inspire ahead of Champions League clash

Arsenal Ladies inspire next generation

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Glasgow City, stars from the Arsenal Ladies team share their experiences of starting in football and their hopes of inspiring a new generation of female footballers.

Arsenal, the most successful ladies team in England having won 14 league titles, the FA Women's Cup 12 times and UEFA Women's Champions League in 2007, face Scottish League champions Glasgow City on Saturday 9 November at The Hive, Barnet.

If you want to find out more about football and how you can get started in the game, check out our Get Inspired football pages.

