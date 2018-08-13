Get Inspired: How to get into rounders

Fast Answers Why get into rounders? It's a fun way to develop communication skills, get active and have a great time! Who is it for? Rounders is a great way for adults and kids to keep in shape, socialise and have fun. Is there a cheap option? All you need is a bat, a ball, some friends and a flat(ish) surface to play on. What if I want a proper workout? Throwing, catching and sprinting could help you burn up to 400 calories an hour. Can I take it to another level? There are 40+ adult leagues throughout England and Wales whose teams play regularly and train in-between matches Is there a disability option? Wheelchair rounders is equally fast-paced and as exciting as the traditional game. Is there a family option? Grab a bat and ball and take the kids to the local park to practise their basic hand-eye coordination skills.

Join more than 24,000 adults a week and play rounders!

Rounders is a fun, exciting team game that bears similarity to baseball and softball, but staunchly defends its individuality. It is mainly played in England, meaning you may struggle to find a club elsewhere in Britain.

But don't panic, all you need to set up a game is basic equipment - bat, ball a decent bit of outdoor space and some willing friends and family.

Rounders

Anyone can play rounders - regardless of age, gender or ability and people as long as you have a flat surface such as grass, a beach, or a sports hall, you can set up a game.

The popularity of rounders is increasing rapidly, with new teams and member leagues popping up all the time. There are currently over 200 teams who compete in 40 leagues up and down the country.

Visit Rounders England to find out about the sport in England - including a club finder and information on indoor leagues. And even if you can't find club near you, it doesn't take much effort to set your own game up!

Inclusive rounders

Rounders can be easily adapted into a wheelchair version which is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game.

Rule changes include moving the first base closer to the batter, adding another player for the batter to hand the bat to before they start to wheel round the pitch and if the ball hits the chair without bouncing, this counts as a catch.

Rounders for kids

Rounders is best known as a sport for youngsters due to it being played extensively at school and there's a reason for this - it's great fun!

Rounders England actively support schools in delivering the sport to children at a young age, and gives them a chance to compete at national level.

Those who perform best will also have the opportunity to progress through the talent pathway, and eventually represent their country.

Coaching and volunteering

Media playback is not supported on this device Karon Breckon, the Under 16s England rounders coach demonstrates the basic skills needed to play rounders

Did you know? Rounders is also played in Ireland, but with different rules. To find out about GAA Rounders, click here.

Whether you have been a competitor in the past or just have a keen interest in developing talent, Rounders England provides all the information you need about coaching opportunities. You can also try Sports Coach UK for more ideas.

There are opportunities to be involved in rounders in a capacity that suits you, whether you want to umpire at your local team or progress to elite umpiring.

Clubs are always on the lookout for people who want to help out. If you're interested in becoming an umpire, visit Rounders England.

For more volunteering opportunities, visit Volunteer Scotland,Join In UK, and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland.

What's next?

1. Find your local rounders opportunities by using the Rounders England Interactive Map. If you live elsewhere in the UK, contact your local club.

