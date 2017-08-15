Get Inspired: How to get into American football

Media playback is not supported on this device A rookie's guide to American Football

How do I start?

Visit the British American Football Association (BAFA) website, or to find a club near you check out this interactive map featuring all the BAFA-affiliated clubs in the UK.

What is American football?

American football is a contact sport which is like a chess match with shoulder pads - the strategic element is just as important as the physical skills. The rules and regulations can sound complicated but are easily explained on the 'how to play the game' section of the BAFA website. However, the basic rules are:

There are 11 players from each team on field and games are played in four 15 minute quarters.

The purpose is to move the ball towards, and ultimately into, the opposition's end zone to score a touchdown.

to score a This is achieved by either running with the ball until tackled, or throwing the ball downfield to a teammate.

Is it for me?

American football is a game for all shapes and sizes, with heavy-built blockers featuring in the same team as speedy pass catchers. Teams are also known for welcoming new people, especially beginners, and for building friendships and socialising off the field.

What to expect when I start?

American football is not an expensive sport to get involved in and local clubs can help with equipment.

to get involved in and local clubs can help with equipment. You can improve skills of all types, from physical technique and endurance to communication and analytical skills.

and to and American football can be played at adult, university and junior levels. and is open to both men and women.

university and junior levels. and is open to both men and women. Flag football is the non-contact version of the game, where tackles are made by pulling off a flag worn at the players' waist.

To get you in the mood ...

