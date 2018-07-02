Judy Murray remembers how simple games played at home helped her sons, Andy and Jamie, to develop their skills and become tennis stars.

Nearly a million people play tennis once a month in the UK in more than 23,000 tennis courts.

If you want to add to this figure, there are more than 500 venues across the country where you can play tennis for free at any time.

To find out how to get into tennis, go to our dedicated activity guide.