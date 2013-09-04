Get Inspired: How to get into horse riding

Media playback is not supported on this device Riding student Justice Ratau: ''I feel like a different person''

How do I start?

Hoofride is a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for total beginners.

What is horse riding?

You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.

Once you have mastered the basics there are a number of equestrian disciplines and equine sports you could specialise in as your confidence, skill and knowledge grows.

You may have seen equestrian sports at the Olympics. Riders compete in dressage, showjumping and eventing.

In dressage , the horse and rider perform a set of movements that gives the impression they are dancing together.

Vaulting is gymnastics on horseback. The horse is led by a handler and kept at a steady rhythm whilst the rider performs movements on top of the horse.

Horse racing is the simply a sport in which horses and their riders take part in races, either on a flat course or over hurdles or fences,

Is it for me?

Whether you are an adrenaline junky or looking for a way to relax and relieve stress, horse riding is a great way to get fit in the great outdoors.

Your riding instructor should provide you with a fitted hard hat and if you decide horse riding is for you, you can invest in your own boots and jodhpurs which are soft trousers designed for riding in.

What to expect when I start?

Horse riding is a great workout for your arms, legs and bum and helps build muscle tone and strength .

To get you in the mood...

Kai's ambition is to be a professional show jumper

