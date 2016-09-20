Get Inspired: How to get into Table Tennis

Media playback is not supported on this device 11-year-old Anna Hursey: from the school playground to the Commonwealths

How do I start?

Find a local club or public table at Table Tennis England , Table Tennis Wales , Table Tennis Scotland and Table Tennis Northern Ireland .

What is table tennis?

As the name suggests, it's tennis... on a table. You can play singles or doubles and use bats to hit a light ball over the net and onto their opponents side of the table. You can see the full rules and regulations on the Table Tennis England website.

Is it for me?

Table tennis is suitable for every age and fitness level, and it's easy to find a place to play - with tables everywhere from parks to leisure centres, bars and shopping centres. You can even play at home - all you need is a ball, bats and a table.

What to expect when I start?

Table tennis is an effective workout because it's fast-paced so really gets your heart pumping and improves stamina .

It's cheap to play as you can play in public for free or in a leisure centre for a small cost so it's a great family activity.

as you can play in public for free or in a leisure centre for a small cost so it's a great family activity. It sharpens your reflexes and mental agility.

and Disability Table Tennis can help improve coordination and is a great way to socialise. PremierClub Ability is a programme committed to making Table Tennis more accessible.

To get you in the mood...

The table tennis coach with Down's Syndrome

