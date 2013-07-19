Get Inspired: How to get into hurling

How do I start?

Ireland's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) is the governing body for hurling. The Gaelic Athletic Association website offers video guides to the game as well as places to play.

The Provincial Council of Britain GAA looks after hurling in England, Scotland and Wales and has details of clubs and events.

But what is hurling?

A 15-a-side game popular in Ireland, hurling sees players use a wooden stick called a hurley to move a small ball, or sliotar, around the field.

To score points you must hit the ball between your opponents' goalposts either with the stick or by scooping the ball up with your hurley and throwing it in.

Is it for me?

Hurling is a fun, fast, full contact sport, a real adrenaline rush of a game - that is perfect for meeting new people and making friends.

What to expect when I start?

It's known as the 'fastest game on grass' which means it's great for burning calories and getting a full-body workout.

One of the skills required is balancing the ball on the hurley while running, this helps improve hand-eye coordination and dexterity.

and Hurling is for all ages with most clubs in England , Wales , Scotland and Northern Ireland offering training sessions for children under-16.

, Wales , Scotland and Northern Ireland offering training sessions for children under-16. Disability Sport Northern Ireland has a host of resources and information on how to make Gaelic football more inclusive.

To get you in the mood...

Media playback is not supported on this device Wheelchair hurling offers sporting chance to disabled youngsters

Are you inspired to try hurling? Or maybe you are a keen enthusiast already? Get in touch and tell us your experience of the activity by tweeting us on @bbcgetinspired or email us on getinspired@bbc.co.uk.

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.