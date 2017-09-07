Get Inspired: How to get into football

Media playback is not supported on this device How Bournemouth are helping kids and parents get fit

The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

An all-round workout

Media playback is not supported on this device Grassroots football is often where great players come from

Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.

Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.

Grassroots

Media playback is not supported on this device Gareth Southgate on Football Foundation community schemes

Jamie Vardy's remarkable rise from non-league football to Premier League winner with Leicester City has ensured that grassroots football will remain a buzzword for years to come.

To find a local club near you, check out your national body's club finders here: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. There is also a Creating Chances scheme in England, and Football Fun Days in Wales.

What else?

Media playback is not supported on this device How to be freestyle football world champ

If you don't fancy getting muddy, you could try five-a-side. Played on a smaller pitch, it's a good way to make sure you get on the ball more often - and run less! Click here to find out where you can play in England.

Played on a smaller pitch, it's a good way to make sure you get on the ball more often - and run less! Click here to find out where you can play in England. Futsal is similar to five-a-side, only played with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control, and is popular in both Brazil and Mediterranean Europe.

is similar to five-a-side, only played with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control, and is popular in both Brazil and Mediterranean Europe. Struggle to get the joints moving? Walking Football could be the answer. Check it out here and here.

could be the answer. Check it out here and here. If you're more interested in stepovers than Sunday league, then freestyle could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started click here .

could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started click here . If you're worried about your weight - no problem! Sign up for the Man v Fat program to help you shed those pounds and make some mates at the same time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Football used to lose half tonne in weight in 12 weeks

FA People's Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device Find out who can play in the FA People's Cup

Ever wondered? Find out what it takes to be a Premier League footballer with this iWonder guide.

The FA People's Cup is a joint venture between BBC Get Inspired and the English FA to give amateur footballers their own version of the FA Cup.

The cup started in 2015, and allows five-a-side teams to enter under a range of categories, encompassing youngsters, older competitors and those with disabilities.

More than 6,000 teams entered the 2018 tournament and was covered by live text commentaries.

Women's football

Media playback is not supported on this device Get Inspired: Faye White on football

With 1.4 million women and girls playing football, there's no doubt that it's the nation's most popular female-team participation sport.

Around the UK there are schemes designed to help girls get into football - from grassroots to the professional game - as well as routes into coaching.

Each Football Association across the country has information specifically to encourage women to play so get contacting in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

Junior football

Media playback is not supported on this device Roy Keane gives advice to school children

Did you know? Figures suggest that as many as 8.2 million people are involved in football in England alone.

Most people catch the football bug when they are young, and remain hooked for life.

Getting started early means that your football skills will come more naturally and be deeply embedded over the years.

In Wales, find out more about the Mini Football scheme. In Scotland there are schemes for both primary-aged school children and secondary. Find out about football camps and more in Northern Ireland, and the FA Skills scheme in England.

Media playback is not supported on this device Alex Scott meets some aspiring young footballers

Disability football

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the North West Sean Bailey

Disability football is well served across Britain, with a host of different opportunities for different groups of people.

The English FA's Disability Football section has plenty of ideas for playing or coaching. The Wales Football Trust have a dedicated disability co-ordinator to deliver a fully inclusive programme.

Likewise, the Scottish and Northern Ireland Football Associations aim to ensure that disabled people have the chance to take part fully and fulfil their potential.

Coaching and volunteering

Media playback is not supported on this device North East BBC Unsung Hero Award winner Richard Bailey from South Shields Football Club

Whether you have played in the past or just have a keen interest in developing talent, coaching opportunities are available through the Football Associations in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Use your skills to help a local club - find out about volunteering opportunities in Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland.Join In UK can also help you find a club that needs your hands on attention.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup: Deaf Rhinos - the deaf team from Manchester

What next?

1. Find your nearest club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

2. Share your story and inspire others!

