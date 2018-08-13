Get Inspired: How to get into Diving

How do I start?

From beginners to experts, children to adults, diving courses are run at swimming pools throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

What is it?

You jump into water from a platform or springboard at a range of heights while getting your body into a range of positions.

There are two different types of diving boards used in competitive diving. In springboard events, divers launch into the water from a height of either 1m or 3m. In Platform diving you start from a firm board which is either 5m, 7.5m or 10m from the surface.

Is it for me?

You'll obviously need to be comfortable with water. We'd recommend you learn to swim before you dive! But if you enjoy heights, an adrenaline rush and want to learn tricks and be flexible, then diving is for you. All you need to get started is a swimming costume and some tuition.

I'm ready to make a splash - what can I expect when I start?

For beginners, it's important to get tuition from qualified coaches to make sure you learn the techniques safely.

You'll need courage and will improve your flexibility and core strength through diving.

But you can also practice on dry land using crash mats and trampolines at your local leisure centre.

An hour's diving typically burns nearly 200 calories.

Some diving centres offer diving taster sessions for people with a disability. Find out more on the Amateur Swimming Association website.

To get you in the mood ...

