Get Inspired: How to get into curling

How do I start?

Find a curling club or rink near you by visiting the Try Curling website.

Brush up on your curling

Two teams of four players take turns to slide stones down a sheet of ice, trying to get it as close to the centre of a round target, known as 'house,' as possible. As the stone is moving down the ice, players, called 'sweepers,' will brush the surface with a broom to try and alter its path.

Each team will play eight stones in an 'end' of curling. A team scores one point for each stone which is closer to the centre of the house than any of the opposition's stones.

Games are played to a time limit of around two and half hours or until an agreed maximum number of ends are complete.

Is it for me?

Curling combines physical exercise with strategy and mental skills, so you get a bit of everything.

What to expect when I start?

You will develop teamwork skills and all ages, genders and abilities can play together and against each other.

from sweeping too. Wheelchair curling is played on ice by those with physical disabilities. There are also variations of curling being developed for people with visual and hearing impairments. Find out more by visiting the Royal Caledonian Curling Club's website.

To get you in the mood ...

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.

