Get Inspired - BBC Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired

Activity Guides

Choose an activity below and find information on how to get started

View a list of all our guides

Key Information

Featured

Catch up on what you've missed

Practical Guides

We've done the research, you just need to find the activity for you.

Tips, Hints and Insights

External Links