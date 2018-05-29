Get Inspired - BBC Sport

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire
Category six referee Jason Taylor will become the Scottish FA’s first representative at the Deaf Champions League finals.
Category six referee Jason Taylor will become the Scottish FA’s first representative at the Deaf Champions League finals.
How to get into tennis - a sport on the up in the UK. Find your nearest court and learn the basics with our guide.
How to exercise, eat and sleep well during Ramadan - as Muslims around the world abstain from food or drink between sunrise and sunset for 30 days.
British Cycling is bringing you the chance to cycle around traffic-free streets of some UK cities and towns with the 2018 'Let's Ride' events.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired
Choose an activity below and find information on how to get started
Meet Lola, the nine-year-old whose ballet classes help her skateboarding, and how she wants more girls to try the sport.
We've done the research, you just need to find the activity for you.
Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek runs us through a five-minute workout to build strength in your legs and core, and help you stay in shape.