Twice Dublin All-Ireland winner Ger Brennan has been named Louth football boss with ex-Down manager James McCartan named in his backroom team.

Brennan takes over from Mickey Harte who stood down last month in order to become Derry's new manager.

McCartan and DCU professor Niall Moyna will be selectors while former Ireland rugby centre James Downey is also part of Brennan's management team.

Brennan won All-Ireland medals with Dublin in 2011 and 2013.

Since retiring from playing action in 2015, St Vincent's club-man Brennan has forged a coaching career which included a stint as part of the backroom team of current Carlow manager Niall Carew.

In addition to McCartan, Moyna and high performance coach Downey, Brennan has named David Whyte as transitional coach while Paul O'Flynn will be team psychologist.