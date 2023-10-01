Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Shan McGrath was among Loughgiel's many stars as they outplayed five-in-a-row chasing Dunloy in the Antrim Hurling semi-final

Loughgiel ended Dunloy's five-in-a-row hopes and the Cuchullains' Antrim senior championship double chances by earning a 1-21 to 0-13 win in the county hurling semi-final.

Dunloy went into the Ballycastle contest as strong favourites but were totally outplayed by the Shamrocks.

Paul Boyle's 15th-minute goal put Loughgiel 1-4 to 0-5 up and they led 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time.

Dunloy couldn't get closer than four down thereafter as Loughgiel dominated.

Loughgiel's victory set up a decider against Cushendall who hammered Ballycastle 4-15 to 1-7 in Saturday's opening semi-final.

Dunloy reached first Antrim SFC final in 82 years

All the best performers in Sunday's game were wearing red as opposed to the green of the Dunloy.

Around half of the Dunloy squad had helped the club reach their first Antrim Senior Football Final in 82 years but the Cuchullainns' hopes of becoming the first club since St John's in 1969 to make both senior deciders in the Saffron County were snuffed out at Ballycastle.

Early on, there was little suggestion of what was to follow as three Conal Cunning points helped Dunloy lead 0-3 to 0-1.

However, two Ryan McKee scores saw Loughgiel level by the 11th minute and while Dunloy twice moved into a one-point lead, Boyle's 15th-minute goal gave the Shamrocks an advantage that they never relinquished.

With Loughgiel intercepting a couple of short Dunloy puckouts, the maintained a two-point lead at 1-6 to 0-7 before two Shan McGrath scores and a James McNaughton effort left them five clear by the interval.

Dunloy needed a fast start to the second half but it didn't materialise and they couldn't get closer than four in arrears.

After his relatively quiet first half, which included a couple of missed frees, James McNaughton found his range following the restart as his two points from play helped maintain Loughgiel's five-point advantage on two occasions before he pointed again from a free in the 41st minute after Dunloy had again cut the margin to four.

Loughgiel will aim for 21st title against Cushendall

Loughfiel's advantage was seven by the 44th minute after scores from Christopher McGarry and Shan McGrath.

And after Keelan Molloy replied for Dunloy, any slim hopes they had to holding on to their Antrim title evaporated as one of their dual players Nigel Elliott was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a heavy hit on Tiernan Coyle.

With Dunloy down to 14, Loughgiel hit five unanswered scores to extend their lead to 11 and as the holders' frantic attempts to work goals late on came to nought, the Shamrocks closed out an emphatic win.

Boyle (1-3) and Shan McGrath (0-6) top-scored for Loughgiel with McNaughton finishing on 0-4 and Ryan McKee contributing 0-3.

Loughgiel's victory gives them the opportunity to win a first Antrim title since 2016 and increase their record haul of Volunteer Cups to 21 when they face Cushendall in the decider.