Lee Brennan's point in added time earned Trillick a 0-14 to 1-10 win over Edendork in the Tyrone senior club football quarter-final at Carrickmore.

Tyrone star Niall Morgan netted to help Edendork into a 1-6 to 0-7 lead at the break.

The sides were level going in to added time and Brennan split the posts before Morgan missed a chance to level.

Errigal Ciaran also progressed to the semi-finals after easing to a 2-8 to 0-6 victory over Moortown.

Elsewehere, Cushendall hammered Ballycastle 4-15 to 1-7 in the Antrim SHC semi-final at Loughgiel.

They will play the winners of Sunday's last-four encounter between holders Dunloy and Loughgiel in the decider.

Clontribret beat Latton 1-9 to 0-9 in the Monaghan quarter-finals while Sean MacCumhaills and St Eunan's secured spots in the Donegal semi-finals.

Sean MacCumhaills were 1-17 to 1-14 winners over Glenswilly while St Eunan's defeated Ballyshannon 1-13 to 2-5.