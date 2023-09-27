Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Diarmaid Byrnes produced a sensational performance for Limerick which included hitting 0-8

Limerick have secured 14 Hurling All-Stars nominations with Gearoid Hegarty the only member of their All-Ireland Final winning team to miss out.

The All-Ireland champions make up almost a third of the 45 nominations.

Limerick captain Declan Hannon is not included after missing the concluding games in the successful four-in-a-row campaign because of injury.

The hurler of the year will be a Limerick man with Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes and Diarmaid Byrnes nominated.

Byrnes won the player award last year with Cian Lynch earning the honour in 2021.

Hegarty, Hannon and Galway's Padraic Mannion are the only members of last year's All-Stars team to miss out on nominations.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have eight nominations with Clare, perhaps surprisingly, earning one more than the Cats.

Star forward Eoin Cody is among Kilkenny's eight inclusions and can perhaps consider himself unlucky not to have been among the three player of the year nominees following his superb season for his county and All-Ireland club champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The Banner contingent includes Adam Hogan and Mark Rodgers, who are in contention for the young player award along with the also nominated Cork defender Ciaran Joyce,

Galway have four nominations with players from Cork, Tipperary and Dublin also among the 45-strong list.

PWC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling nominees

Goalkeepers: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders: Barry Nash (Limerick), Mike Casey (Limerick), Dan Morrissey (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny), David Blanchfield (Kilkenny), John Conlon (Clare), Adam Hogan (Clare), Diarmuid Ryan (Clare), David McInerney (Clare), Ciarán Joyce (Cork), Damien Cahalane (Cork), Jack Grealish (Galway), Daithí Burke (Galway), Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Midfielders: Darragh O'Donovan (Limerick), Will O'Donoghue (Limerick), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), David Fitzgerald (Clare), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

Forwards: Cian Lynch (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Seamus Flanagan (Limerick), David Reidy (Limerick), Cathal Mannion (Galway), Conor Whelan (Galway), Brian Concannon (Galway), Evan Niland (Galway), Tony Kelly (Clare), Shane O'Donnell (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Jake Morris (Tipperary), Dónal Burke (Dublin), Patrick Horgan (Cork).

Hurler of the Year nominees

Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes (all Limerick)

Young Hurler nominees

Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork)