Raymond Galligan gets down to save a penalty against Laois

Cavan have appointed captain Raymond Galligan as their new senior football manager on a three-year term.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper was expected to be named in the post after Mickey Graham stepped down as boss in July.

Galligan's backroom team includes Eamon Murray (assistant manager), James Burke (head coach and selector) and former Tyrone star Stephen O'Neill ( forwards coach and selector).

He started as a Cavan outfield player before moving to goalkeeper in 2015.

Galligan has not formally announced his inter-county retirement although he is not expected to play for Cavan in 2024.

The Lacken clubman picked up an All-Star in 2020 after the county won a first Ulster title in 23 years.

Graham's five-year stint as manager ended after a Tailteann Cup quarter-final defeat by Down.