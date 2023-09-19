Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Harte won three All-Ireland titles when in charge of Tyrone, who are Derry's big Ulster rivals

Tyrone's three-time All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte has been appointed as Derry's new football boss on a three-year term after leaving Louth.

Louth announced on Monday night external-link that Harte had stood down from their post following three years in charge and said he would be taking the Derry job.

The Derry GAA county committee ratified Harte's appointment on Tuesday evening.

Harte, whose arrival in the Derry job has stunned GAA, will be joined by long-time assistant Gavin Devlin.

A Derry GAA statement said that the county board "wish both the management team and playing panel every success for the 2024 season", adding that further details about the backroom team would be confirmed in due course.

Harte, 71, succeeds Ciaran Meenagh, who took over as manager for this year's Ulster final victory against Armagh after Rory Gallagher stepped aside.

After stepping in as interim manager, Meenagh led Derry to the All-Ireland semi-finals but ruled himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis.

Harte became Louth manager after leaving Tyrone in 2020 following an 18-year stint which had seen him guide his native county to three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster Championship triumphs.

He will be taking over a Derry side that have won the last two Ulster titles and were narrowly defeated by Kerry in this year's All-Ireland semi-final after looking set to win for much of the contest.

Harte appointment will be 'massive' for Derry - Gilligan

The Louth players were asked to an emergency meeting on Monday night where county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick told them the news Harte had left.

Harte joined Louth in 2020 after reluctantly leaving his native county, and guided his new team to back-to-back promotions which took them to Division Two, where they finished third last season.

The ex-Tyrone boss also led Louth to their first Leinster final since 2010, losing heavily to Dublin at Croke Park.

Harte and Devlin had signed an extension to remain at Louth until 2025 in March.

"Louth GAA Management Committee would like to sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and his backroom team for their efforts in propelling Louth Senior Footballers into Div. 2 football from Div. 4 in 2020," said a Louth GAA statement.

"They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last three years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Mickey and his management team, which concluded in the group stages of the All-Ireland following a first Leinster Final Appearance since 2010.

"Louth GAA would like to wish Mickey, Gavin and his Management Team all the best in their future endeavours."