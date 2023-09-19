Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Harte celebrates Tyrone's All-Ireland success in 2008 with his then captain and now Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher

Former Derry player Conleith Gilligan says he believes Mickey Harte senses a potential opportunity to lead the Oak Leafers to an All-Ireland title.

The shock appointment of the former longstanding Tyrone manager as Derry boss is set to be ratified by the Derry county committee on Tuesday evening.

Harte guided his native county to three Sam Maguires during his 18-year tenure.

Gilligan says Harte sees "a job where Derry are at the forefront of a team that could win the All-Ireland".

"There are very few jobs like that," said former Derry forward Gilligan.

The Oak Leafers have reached the semi-finals of the last two All-Ireland series after winning the Ulster Championship in both 2022 and 2023.

"This is a Derry team absolutely full of potential and it has the ability to do that [win the Sam Maguire]. They've shown that over the past couple of years," added the two-time National Football League winner.

News of Harte's departure as Louth manager after three years in charge, and his imminent appointment as Derry boss was met with amazement by GAA fans on Monday night.

"It came very much left field that Mickey and Gavin Devlin [set to be Harte's trainer/coach] would manage Derry," explained Gilligan.

"It looked that they were set to go with Louth in Division Two again, having done brilliantly over three years.

"It was an appointment that came out of the blue. Everybody was talking about Malachy O'Rourke because of his ties with Derry.

'A lot of Tyrone players and supporters weren't too happy with it'

"He was the name on everyone's lips and then all of a sudden Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin are announced.

"It wasn't anything anyone expected and it really was a shock for not only Tyrone and Derry people but Louth people as well.

"I think you've seen on social media a lot of former Tyrone players and supporters weren't too happy with it."

Conleith Gilligan believes the Derry squad is a potential All-Ireland winning one

While an All-Ireland title might be the ultimate goal, Ballinderry clubman Gilligan says a trio of provincial successes will be foremost in the mind of the new Derry management team.

"It's the Ulster Championship now that will decide whether Derry go further.

"Mickey Harte had always shown real desire to win the Ulster Championship. In the new system it probably means a little bit less but it'll be a case now of how much Derry want to win three in a row.

"Knowing Mickey Harte I would imagine that is a given.

"Gavin will be no stranger to Derry club football so in a lot of ways there is a lot of symmetry and a lot of things fit.

"There are a lot of relationships already there and it will be interesting to see how that all pans out."

Harte's Derry will face Tyrone in Division One before any potential championship meeting.